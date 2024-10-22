1,326 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $275.97. The stock had a trading volume of 834,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,747. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $281.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

