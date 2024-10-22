1,979 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 220.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,738. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

