27,446 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.4% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.97. 2,230,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,720. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

