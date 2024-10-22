49,030 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.93. The stock had a trading volume of 186,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,861. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.92.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

