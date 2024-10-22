5,000 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day moving average is $274.93.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

