ABCMETA Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.23 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $29,822.47 and $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,158.76 or 1.00083143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00065604 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

