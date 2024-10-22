Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

AGD stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.68.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

