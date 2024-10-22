Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
AGD stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.68.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Wells Fargo Stock the End-of-Year Rebound Story to Watch?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Walgreens Stock Rally: 4 Reasons WBA Could Be a Strong Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.