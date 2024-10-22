Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the period. Affirm makes up approximately 4.1% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $45,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

