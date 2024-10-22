AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

