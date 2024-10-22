Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $282.12

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.12.
Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %
DHR stock opened at $272.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
