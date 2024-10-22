Analyzing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65% Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Osisko Development and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Timberline Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 9.62 -$134.73 million ($1.58) -1.69 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.