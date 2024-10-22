Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00040953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

