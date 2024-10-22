Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00041349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

