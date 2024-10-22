Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0854 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $85.35 million and $16.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00041340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

