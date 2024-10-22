Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,554. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.65.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

