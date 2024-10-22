Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 853,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

