Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Ark has a total market cap of $106.16 million and $61.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001238 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,237,330 coins and its circulating supply is 184,236,908 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.