Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

