Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lifted by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.33.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

ADP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,888. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

