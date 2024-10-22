Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 627,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

