Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

