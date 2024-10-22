Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.29. 205,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,335. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $455.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.67, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

