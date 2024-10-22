BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Plans GBX 12.40 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

BA stock opened at GBX 1,327.50 ($17.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,207.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,303.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,318.90.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.66) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.48) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,438 ($18.67).

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.