Bank of America Boosts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $71.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $66.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 331,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,946. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 82.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares during the period.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

