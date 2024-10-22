Bayshore Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,745 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 20.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $46,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.