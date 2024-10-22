Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.07 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $511.69 million and $12.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.57 or 0.03901844 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00041281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,593,543 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,893,543 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

