Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 4,038,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

