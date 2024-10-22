BitShares Price Reaches $0.0016 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $79,933.71 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.