BitShares Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $83,635.93 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

