Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
BGX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
