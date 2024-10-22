Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BGX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

