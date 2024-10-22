Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.79 on Tuesday, hitting $764.28. 2,604,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.21.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

