Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 640 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $308.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,929. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

