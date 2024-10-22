BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 60800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,550.00. In related news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,550.00. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

