BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

