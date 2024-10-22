BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.
BOK Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BOKF opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71.
BOK Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
