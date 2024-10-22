Brett Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Brett has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $76.80 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00251865 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10452464 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $72,384,841.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

