Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $180.17

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE PAYC opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $264.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $313,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,355,636.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,697,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

