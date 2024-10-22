BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$95.46.

TSE DOO opened at C$77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.00 and a 12 month high of C$105.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

