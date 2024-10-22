Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.