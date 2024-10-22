BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $77,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

