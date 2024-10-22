Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CADE opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
