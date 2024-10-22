Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,027 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,117,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,700,828. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.75 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

