Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,408 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 486,100 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

