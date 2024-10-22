Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.19. 1,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.