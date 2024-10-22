Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,262,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.21. 223,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

