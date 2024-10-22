Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 2.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock remained flat at $27.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 73,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,287. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

