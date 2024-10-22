Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $505.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $505.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.50.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.05. 55,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,116. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 887.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

