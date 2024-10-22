Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys 130 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,633,000 after acquiring an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,321,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.28. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

