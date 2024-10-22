Cetera Trust Company N.A Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cetera Trust Company N.A lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.12. 619,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

