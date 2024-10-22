Cetera Trust Company N.A Sells 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.8% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLK traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $995.84. 123,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,320. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $918.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.