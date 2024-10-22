Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,061. The company has a market cap of $278.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

